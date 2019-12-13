Liverpool vs Watford: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Liverpool will look to keep up their brilliant run of form as they hope to further consolidate their position on top of the table with a win over Watford. Jurgen Klopp's team beat Bournemouth 3-0 in their last Premier League match, keeping their eight-point lead over second placed Leicester City intact. Liverpool will be boosted by Klopp signing a new contract that will keep the Champions League-winning manager at the club till 2024. Liverpool's match against Watford will be their last Premier League match before they head out for the Club World Cup in Qatar. Watford, playing under new manager Nigel Pearson, suffered 6-1, 5-0 and 5-0 defeats in their last three visits to Anfield.

When is the Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match will be played on December 14, 2019.

Where will the Liverpool vs Watford League match will be played?

The Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Watford Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)