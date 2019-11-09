Liverpool vs Manchester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Liverpool have lived through many false dawns in the 29 years since last lifting a league title, but the class of 2019/20 have the chance to prove they are the real deal when reigning champions Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday. City's relentless hunger to push the bar to new heights under Pep Guardiola has kept Liverpool waiting. Despite posting the third highest points tally in English top flight history last season with 97, Liverpool lost out by a solitary point as City backed up their 100-point campaign with 98 to retain the title. Beset by defensive injuries, those standards have slipped slightly at the start of this season, allowing Jurgen Klopp's men to open up a six-point lead ahead of Sunday's battle between the top two. Revitalised since Klopp took charge four years ago, Liverpool have not lost a home game in the Premier League since April 2017.

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on November 10, 2019.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)