Watch: Pep Guardiola Suffers Astonishing Meltdown, Rages At Referee At Anfield

Updated: 11 November 2019 12:42 IST

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola completely lost it after the referee decided there was no case of a penalty for his team early in the crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola raged at the referee after a penalty shout for Manchester City was turned down. © AFP

Liverpool opened a nine-point gap to Manchester City following their 3-1 win over the defending champions at Anfield on Sunday. The win boosted Liverpool's hopes of winning a first league title in 30 years. Manchester City put up a brave fight at Anfield but never recovered after going two goals down in the first 13 minutes. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suffered an astonishing meltdown on the touchline following a controversial decision to not award Manchester City a penalty after the ball struck Trent Alexander-Arnold on the arm.

The former Barcelona manager completely lost his cool on the touchline and raged at the referee.

The video of Pep Guardiola absolutely raging went viral on Twitter:

Guardiola's mood was not improved when another VAR check went against his side after Sterling went down in the area under pressure from Sadio Mane.

After the end of the match, Guardiola even stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Michael Oliver, sarcastically shouting: "Thank you so much".

Two goals in the first 13 minutes from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah gave the European champions a dream start before Sadio Mane's diving header early in the second half sealed City's fate.

Bernardo Silva pulled a late goal back, but a third defeat in eight league games leaves City down in fourth.

"Ask to the referees, don't ask me," said City boss Pep Guardiola on the controversial opener. "I would like to talk about our performance. It was one of my proudest performances as (Man City) manager."

(With AFP inputs)

