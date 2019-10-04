Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season is under threat from an in-form Leicester led by a manager with a point to prove at Anfield in Brendan Rodgers. The European champions have a five-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, but Leicester are the closest challengers to the top two as they aim to break the glass ceiling of the top six. Rodgers returns to Anfield for the first time since he was sacked by the Reds in 2015. The Northern Irishman has since rebuilt his reputation, winning seven trophies in two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic before making the move back to the Premier League with the Foxes in February.

When is the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played on October 05, 2019.

Where will the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

