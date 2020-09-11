The Premier League champions Liverpool start their new campaign against Leeds on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side are back in action just seven weeks after Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy to mark the culmination of Liverpool's first title-winning campaign for 30 years. As they powered to the title in record-setting style, Liverpool looked so untouchable that an era of sustained dominance seems eminently possible. They won 32 of their 38 games to finish 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and 33 ahead of both third-placed Manchester United and fourth-placed Chelsea. Promoted Leeds, led by enigmatic boss Marcelo Bielsa on their return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence, provide intriguing opponents to measure if Liverpool's thirst for silverware has been quenched by their recent success.

When is the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 12.

Where will the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match will take at the Anfield, Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match will begin at 10:00pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The live streaming of Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

