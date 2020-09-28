Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect start to their defence of the Premier League when they take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Anfield. After edging Leeds 4-3 in their opening fixture, Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. They will now face Arsenal, who have also won their two opening matches. After comfortably beating Fulham at Cravern Cottage in the first match of the Premier League this season, Arsenal scored a late winner against West Ham at the Emirates to snatch the three points. While Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be the usual suspects in Liverpool colours to look out for, Arsenal will be hoping for talismanic captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Willian to put in a big performance if they are to beat Jurgen Klopp's well oiled machine.

When is the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Monday, September 29.

Where will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will begin at 12:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Arsenal League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)