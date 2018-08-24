 
Liverpool 'Not For Sale' After Billion Pound Bid

Updated: 24 August 2018 17:01 IST

Liverpool
Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan approached Liverpool in late 2017 and into early 2018. © AFP

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group insisted Friday the Premier League club is not for sale after details emerged of a failed 2 billion pound ($2.6 billion) takeover bid from a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. Britain's Daily Mail newspaper reported that Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan approached the club over several months in late 2017 and into early 2018. He then made the 2 billion pound offer that would have been the most expensive takeover in the history of the game.

Liverpool - 18-times English champions - said the club was still open to new outside investment but is not for sale.

Britain's Press Association said it understood that the interest - one of a number of approaches FSG have received in recent years - did not get past the vetting stage because it was deemed neither credible nor worthy of being put to the ownership.

"FSG have been clear and consistent: the club is not for sale," said a Liverpool statement.

"But what the ownership has said, again clearly and consistently, is that under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific marketplaces and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team."

Malcolm Glazer's 790 million pound purchase of Premier League rivals Manchester United in 2005 remains the most expensive football takeover deal.

Liverpool, bought by their owners, then known as New England Sports Ventures, for 300 million pounds in 2010, were valued at 1.42 pound billion by business services group KPMG in May.

