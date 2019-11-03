Liverpool Fans In Meltdown After Pep Guardiola's Comments On Sadio Mane

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be the marquee Premier League clash next week but ahead of the blockbuster match at Anfield, the war of words have already begun. Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, manager Pep Guardiola fired the first salvo by accusing Liverpool's star midfielder of diving. Pep Guardiola made the comments after his team remained in touch with the league leaders, thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton. Soon after Guardiola's remark on Sadio Mane, Liverpool fans flooded Twitter to ridicule the Man City manager.

Asked about Liverpool's comeback, Guardiola, speaking after Manchester City came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1, told BBC Sport: "It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it's because (Mane) is a special talent.

"Sometimes he's diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He's a talent."

Liverpool fans were left fuming at Guardiola's comments and made their feelings known on Twitter.

Pep Guardiola is a massive fanny! Not seen him this rattled since Dr Fuentes got found out https://t.co/Qaq3d3mzm7 — Mike Chadwick (@mike_chaddy) November 3, 2019

Pep guardiola is just been a fool — ReubyKel (@rubykel45) November 3, 2019

Pep Guardiola is becoming an idiot. That's why we're so glad we have a classy person like Jurgen Klopp.#LFC — Muhammad A Ali (@MuhammadAAli17) November 3, 2019

It's a bit rich to hear Pep Guardiola complaining about diving. City have been at it for years #ManCity #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/lV4GhuoGOc — Joe O'Brien (@pnamblath) November 3, 2019

Scan reveals whats wrong with Pep Guardiola these days pic.twitter.com/ZLnfsX7t2H — Christopher Campbell (@Christo42298808) November 2, 2019

Liverpool fans to Pep Guardiola pic.twitter.com/ar3Rbb7pdT — Tom. (@Tomffs) November 2, 2019

Sadio Mané to score next week and do this in front of Pep Guardiola needed. pic.twitter.com/YxQuZxPwzL — SH (@Sennesation) November 2, 2019

Pep Guardiola with an embarrassing attempt at mind games ahead of next weeks showdown. Get real son. Look at the mental strength this team has. They never give up. Go ask your old club Barca how trying to play games with us works out. — Donny DeVito (@DonnieDee88) November 3, 2019

Pep Guardiola has just accused Mané of diving.

Hypocritical bullshit from the bastion of human rights. — RF5 (@RedFocus5) November 2, 2019

Pep Guardiola, what if Klopp ask about "when Bernardo Silva ban will be applied" ? Bald fraud https://t.co/kAoxQ0T2kU — Benny Firmino (@bennyrabbani_) November 3, 2019

Liverpool themselves had to rely on a miracle comeback to stay six points ahead of Manchester City. The league leaders were trailing 0-1 to Aston Villa with not much time left but Andy Robertson equalised with four minutes left before Mane's stoppage-time goal gave Liverpool their 10th win from 11 Premier League games.

"It is the best possible feeling. It really is very satisfying, and the winner was from a corner kick routine that we have tried a few times," Jurgen Klopp said.

"It was not because we have had a couple of comebacks in other games, you just have to keep on trying because we could have had another one today."

(With AFP inputs)