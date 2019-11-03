 
Liverpool Fans In Meltdown After Pep Guardiola's Comments On Sadio Mane

Updated: 03 November 2019 11:59 IST

Liverpool host Manchester City in a blockbuster Premier League clash on November 10 and Pep Guardiola fired the first salvo with his comments on Sadio Mane.

Pep Guardiola accused Sadio Mane of diving ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City clash. © AFP

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be the marquee Premier League clash next week but ahead of the blockbuster match at Anfield, the war of words have already begun. Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, manager Pep Guardiola fired the first salvo by accusing Liverpool's star midfielder of diving. Pep Guardiola made the comments after his team remained in touch with the league leaders, thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton. Soon after Guardiola's remark on Sadio Mane, Liverpool fans flooded Twitter to ridicule the Man City manager.

Asked about Liverpool's comeback, Guardiola, speaking after Manchester City came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1, told BBC Sport: "It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it's because (Mane) is a special talent.

"Sometimes he's diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He's a talent."

Liverpool fans were left fuming at Guardiola's comments and made their feelings known on Twitter.

Liverpool themselves had to rely on a miracle comeback to stay six points ahead of Manchester City. The league leaders were trailing 0-1 to Aston Villa with not much time left but Andy Robertson equalised with four minutes left before Mane's stoppage-time goal gave Liverpool their 10th win from 11 Premier League games.

"It is the best possible feeling. It really is very satisfying, and the winner was from a corner kick routine that we have tried a few times," Jurgen Klopp said.

"It was not because we have had a couple of comebacks in other games, you just have to keep on trying because we could have had another one today."

(With AFP inputs)

