Leicester City Deny Riyad Mahrez Has Retired After Bizarre Facebook Post

Leicester City on Wednesday confirmed that star striker Riyad Mahrez is not quitting football after a bizarre post appeared on the player's Facebook page announcing he was retiring. The post said the Algerian was retiring after a medical consultation, prompting an outpouring of disappointment from fans but also claims it was fake. "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football," the Facebook post said. "As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words. "I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city, you will be always in my heart." A spokesman for the club told AFP that Mahrez's account had been hacked. "It was not a genuine post and we have been working with Facebook to get it removed," he said.