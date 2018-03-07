 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Leicester City Deny Riyad Mahrez Has Retired After Bizarre Facebook Post

Updated: 07 March 2018 21:43 IST

Leicester ran a feature on Mahrez on their website looking at the impact of the player this season, suggesting the Facebook post was a hoax.

Leicester City Deny Riyad Mahrez Has Retired After Bizarre Facebook Post
Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez vies for the ball in this file image © AFP

Leicester City on Wednesday confirmed that star striker Riyad Mahrez is not quitting football after a bizarre post appeared on the player's Facebook page announcing he was retiring. The post said the Algerian was retiring after a medical consultation, prompting an outpouring of disappointment from fans but also claims it was fake. "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football," the Facebook post said. "As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words. "I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city, you will be always in my heart." A spokesman for the club told AFP that Mahrez's account had been hacked. "It was not a genuine post and we have been working with Facebook to get it removed," he said.

The post has apparently now been deleted.

Leicester ran a feature on Mahrez on their website on Wednesday looking at the impact of the player this season, suggesting the Facebook post was a hoax.

"Often found lurking on the shoulder of defenders, Mahrez has once again played his role as tormentor-in-chief for opposition players up and down the land this season," the article said.

Mahrez, 27, scored his first goal at the weekend since a protracted transfer saga over a proposed move to Manchester City, which resulted in a 10-day absence from the club.

His stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw for the 2015/16 Premier League champions against Bournemouth.

Leicester boss Claude Puel said Pep Guardiola's City should have shown his club more respect in their late bid to sign the forward in January.

Topics : English Premier League Riyad Mahrez Leicester City Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Leicester said Mahrez is not quitting football after a bizarre FB post
  • The post said the Algerian was retiring after a medical consultation
  • The post has apparently now been deleted
Related Articles
Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Snatches Draw For Struggling Leicester
Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Snatches Draw For Struggling Leicester
Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Penalty Mishap Lets Manchester City Off Hook; Swansea Beat Sunderland 2-0
Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Penalty Mishap Lets Manchester City Off Hook; Swansea Beat Sunderland 2-0
Thousands Turn Out as Leicester City Parade Premier League Trophy
Thousands Turn Out as Leicester City Parade Premier League Trophy
Riyad Mahrez Becomes First African to Win English Football Player of the Year Award
Riyad Mahrez Becomes First African to Win English Football Player of the Year Award
Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez
Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez's Exploits Surprise Former Coach
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 29 25 3 1 78
2 Manchester United 29 19 5 5 62
3 Liverpool 29 17 9 3 60
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 7 5 58
5 Chelsea 29 16 5 8 53
6 Arsenal 29 13 6 10 45
7 Burnley 29 10 10 9 40
8 Leicester City 29 9 10 10 37
9 Watford 29 10 6 13 36
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 8 10 11 34
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.