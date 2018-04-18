 
Kevin De Bruyne In As Manchester City Dominate Premier League Team Of The Year

Updated: 18 April 2018 16:26 IST

De Bruyne is also nominated for the men's PFA players' player of the year award © AFP

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and his Manchester City team-mates made up almost half of the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year revealed on Wednesday. Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, midfielder David Silva and striker Sergio Aguero were also named in the XI. Tottenham were the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United's only inclusion was goalkeeper David de Gea, while left-back Marcos Alonso was the sole player from dethroned champions Chelsea.

The six nominees for the men's PFA players' player of the year award are De Bruyne, Silva, De Gea, Kane, Salah and Manchester  City's Leroy Sane.

The PFA Awards ceremony will be held in London on Sunday. PFA members from the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs get a vote.

Comments
Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah Kyle Walker Manchester City Liverpool English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Kevin De Bruyne was included in the Premier League's PFA team of the year
  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was also included
  • Manchester United's only inclusion was goalkeeper David de Gea
