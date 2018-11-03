Kasper Schmeichel's Daring Act After Leicester Helicopter Crash Deserves Accolades

Claude Puel admits his Leicester players are struggling to come to terms with the most traumatic week in the club's history following the tragic death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha . However, according to a latest report in the www.dailymail.co.uk , Puel confirmed the courageous act which Kasper Schmeichel attempted during the fatal helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday night. Soon after the helicopter carrying Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people began its ascent, it spiralled out of control and ended up bursting into flames in Car Park E, located nearby the ground.

It is being reported that Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ran towards the wreckage to help those inside, but was stopped by police for his own safety.

Later, Schmeichel, who has made 303 appearances for Leicester since being signed by Srivaddhanaprabha in 2011, penned an emotional tribute on Twitter.

Under Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership, Leicester secured promotion to the top-flight in 2014 and, against odds of 5,000-1, won the 2015/16 Premier League title.

Leicester's midweek League Cup tie against Southampton was postponed but the Premier League match away to Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

Puel's team, currently 12th in the Premier League, are without a victory in their last three games.

After the Cardiff game, coach Claude Puel will lead many of his squad to Thailand for Vichai's funeral, which starts on Saturday in Bangkok and will last around a week.

"It's been the hardest week of everyone's lives. It'll be massively important we attend," Jamie Vardy said of the funeral plan.

"We are a close-knit group and one big family and one of the main reasons for that is Vichai so it's massively important."

