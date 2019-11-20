Jose Mourinho, former Manchester United manager, was on Wednesday appointed Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach. In a press release shared by Tottenham, the Premier League side mentioned that they have roped in Jose Mourinho as head coach till the end of 2022/23 season. After appointing Mourinho, Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was full of praise for the Portuguese manager. "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," Daniel Leavy said.

Mourinho, after being appointed as the head coach said that Tottenham Hotspur has great quality in their squad and he was always attracted to work with such talent.

"I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me," Jose Mourinho said.

Tottenham had a horrible start to their Premier League campaign as they are currently at 14th place on the points table. The poor start forced the football club to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino, who helped Tottenham reach the finals of Champions League last season.

Pochettino was sacked from his post late on Tuesday.

Tottenham sit 14th in England's top-flight after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games, and were eliminated from the League Cup in September by fourth-tier Colchester United.

"The club can today announce that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pochettino, 47, transformed Spurs' fortunes since arriving from Southampton in 2014 despite failing to win a trophy in his five-and-a-half years in charge.

