I'm The Best Behaved Coach In EPL, Says Jose Mourinho

Updated: 11 February 2018 16:17 IST

Jose Mourinho also said he did not create any problems with the match officials throughout the season and so he deserves the award.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho leaves the pitch after a match © AFP

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he is the best-behaved tactician in the English Premier League (EPL) and he is committed to win the award for the same at the end of the season. "I am fully committed to win the award this season of the best-behaved manager on the touchline, I am serious," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Sunday.

"There are so many awards - performance of the week, manager of the month and this and that - they should give one (to) the guy that behaves best on the touchline," the Portuguese added. 

The 55-year-old also said he did not create any problems with the match officials throughout the season and so he deserves the award. 

"I'm pretty sure that I would win. I'm serious! I didn't create one problem to one fourth official on a touchline, apart from my red card at Southampton when I put a foot on the pitch," Mourinho said.

Mourinho's United take on Newcastle on Sunday while Liverpool visit Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, Pep Guardiola hailed Sergio Aguero as an "authentic legend" of Manchester City after his four second-half goals continued their emphatic march towards the Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of Leicester City. 

Raheem Sterling had given City an early lead on Saturday but Leicester went into the break on level terms thanks to Jamie Vardy's equaliser. 

However, Aguero took centre stage with a finishing masterclass to take his tally in City's last seven home games to 14 goals as Guardiola's side moved 16 points clear at the top of the table.

(With AFP Inputs)

