Have Nothing To Say On The Subject Of Philippe Coutinho, Says Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde

Updated: 04 January 2018 00:03 IST

Brazilian international forward Coutinho has been linked with a 150 million euro (&#163;134 million; $180 million) switch to the Spanish giants.

Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde gives instructions to his players in this file image © AFP

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde refuted suggestions of an imminent swoop for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho on Wednesday by insisting: "I prefer the players I currently have in the team." Brazilian international forward Coutinho has been linked with a 150 million euro (£134 million; $180 million) switch to the Spanish giants in the current transfer window just as he was when the English side thwarted a series of approaches from Barca last summer.

"I have nothing to say on the subject of Coutinho, he isn't one of our players," said Valverde.

"He is at another team and we respect the fact that he is at another team. He is a great player and we don't know what is going to happen in the future.

"However, I much prefer the players that I currently have in my team and they are the ones who concern me."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also refused to get caught up in the feverish speculation over the 25-year-old's immediate future. Rumours of a move to the Camp Nou were fuelled by pictures -- subsequently removed -- of a Barcelona shirt with Coutinho's name appearing on the website of Nike, the Catalan club's kit manufacturer, over the weekend.

"I heard about it. Somebody told me and I thought 'wow'. But I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world!" Klopp said.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Philippe Coutinho Correia Barcelona Liverpool English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Coutinho? I prefer my players, says Barcelona manager Valverde
  • Coutinho has been linked with a 150 million euro to Barcelona
  • Valverde says he is more interested in his players
