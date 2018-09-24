 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League: Harry Kane Admits He Has Been Below Par For Tottenham

Updated: 24 September 2018 23:31 IST

Harry Kane ended a five-game goalless run for club and country when he put his side ahead from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win at Brighton.

Premier League: Harry Kane Admits He Has Been Below Par For Tottenham
Harry Kane is a key man for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League © AFP

Harry Kane admits he has fallen below his own high standards this season but said he welcomes the intense public scrutiny of his game. The Tottenham striker ended a five-game goalless run for club and country when he put his side ahead from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win at Brighton -- a result that also ended a three-game losing streak for Spurs. Kane converted a first-half penalty in typically cool fashion to take him level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals for the club. The fitness and form of the England captain has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with suggestions he has looked jaded, but he seemed closer to his best at Brighton.

"I would 100 per cent rather have the focus than not have it," Kane said of the analysis of his form by fans and media.

"I have scored three goals this season, which is not terrible. Obviously, when you set standards in other seasons and other games, people will talk if you do not reach them and I am the first to analyse my game and see what I could do better.

"Of course, I feel I could have done better in most games this season. Brighton was probably the first game I was truly happy with my all-round performance."

The 25-year-old said strikers are under the microscope more than other players.

"As a striker, you go through good spells, bad spells," he said. "The most important thing for me is to work hard for the team, to do a good shift for the team. I am always pleased to score. 

Kane said the Tottenham players are in good physical shape despite the demands of the World Cup.

"A lot of us played in the World Cup and a lot of people have been talking about that but we all feel fit and sharp," he said.

Comments
Topics : Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane English Premier League Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harry Kane admits he has fallen below his own high standards
  • He welcomes the intense public scrutiny of his game
  • He ended a five-game goalless run for club after scoring against Brighton
Related Articles
Champions League: Mauro Icardi Sparks Inter Milan
Champions League: Mauro Icardi Sparks Inter Milan's Late Comeback To Stun Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah In Spotlight As Struggling Stars Clash
Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah In Spotlight As Struggling Stars Clash
Nations League: Harry Kane Rages At Referee As Spain Puncture England
Nations League: Harry Kane Rages At Referee As Spain Puncture England's Feel-Good Factor
Premier League: Harry Kane Says Tottenham Win At Manchester United Is Statement Of Intent
Premier League: Harry Kane Says Tottenham Win At Manchester United Is Statement Of Intent
Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino Faces Acid Test After Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino Faces Acid Test After Tottenham Hotspur's Transfer Woes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.