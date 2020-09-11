Arsenal will take on Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage to begin their Premier League campaign. Arsenal finished eighth last season, their lowest position since 1995. But Mikel Arteta's men managed to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final to end the season with a trophy and edged past the defending Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield clash last month. Arteta has said that starting the season with a win over Liverpool has raised expectations within the group. "I think obviously the way we ended last season and where we are starting this one with a title, obviously people want to see more and more and more," Arteta said. "This is a really positive sign. We want that type of energy to drive our team forward and tomorrow we have a great test at Fulham," he added.



When is the Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 12.

Where will the Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match will take at Craven Cottage.

What time does the Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match will begin at 05:00pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)