English Premier League

Former West Ham United Defender Jailed After Car Sale Scam

Updated: 07 February 2019 23:00 IST

Tomas Repka played three years at Fiorentina in Italy and five at West Ham United in London as well as turning out 46 times for his country.

Tomas Repka also played three years at Fiorentina. © AFP

Former Czech Republic international Tomas Repka was jailed for 15-months on Thursday on charges of selling a leased Mercedes for 46,500 euros ($52,700). Repka played three years at Fiorentina in Italy and five at West Ham United in London as well as turning out 46 times for his country. But the 45-year-old has had a string of brushes with police since his retirement in 2014.

He was sentenced to a six-months suspended prison term last year after posting an advert offering escort services featuring a photo of his ex-wife and her telephone number. The former defender was also arrested for drunk driving twice, and was sentenced to community service last year for failing to pay alimony.

Selling the Mercedes, which he had been using on a rental basis, was the last straw.

"Unfortunately we have no choice now but to inflict a prison sentence," said judge Alice Havlikova, rejecting a heavier sentence proposed by the prosecution.

He is appealing the sentence, his lawyer said.

Repka picked up 20 red cards in his career and was left out of the Czech squad that made the final of Euro 96 after a two-match international ban.



