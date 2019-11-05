 
Premier League: Football Association Overturns Son Heung-Min's Red Card For Andre Gomes Challenge

Updated: 05 November 2019 23:57 IST

Premier League: The Football Association (FA) overturned the decision following an appeal by Tottenham Hotspur, meaning Son Heung-min will not serve a three-match ban.

Son Heung-min received a red card for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes. © AFP

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min won his appeal Tuesday against the red card he received for a challenge that led to the horrific injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. The Football Association (FA) overturned the decision following an appeal by Spurs, meaning the South Korea international will not serve a three-match ban. Son was sent off after a foul which left Gomes with a broken and dislocated ankle in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

"Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC's next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Son was visibly distraught after seeing the extent of Gomes' injury and was inconsolable after the match.

That led to some doubt over whether he would travel with Spurs for their vital Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade, but he was part of the group that left for Serbia on Tuesday.

Gomes underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Gomes discharged from hospital

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been discharged from hospital just two days after suffering a horrific ankle break.

The Portugal international had surgery on Monday on the fracture dislocation of his right ankle that he suffered during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

"Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team," Everton said in a statement posted on the club's Twitter feed.

Tottenham Hotspur Everton Son Heung-Min English Premier League Football André Gomes
