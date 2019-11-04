 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Everton vs Tottenham: Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Injury As Everton Deny Tottenham. Watch

Updated: 04 November 2019 00:42 IST

Tottenham's Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul on Andre Gomes.

Everton vs Tottenham: Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Injury As Everton Deny Tottenham. Watch
The injury to Andre Gomes was the turning point of the match. © AFP

Cenk Tosun's header eight minutes into stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Everton against Tottenham in a match overshadowed by a serious injury to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. Spurs' Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul on the Portuguese international, but the injury was suffered as Gomes's momentum saw him crash into Serge Aurier. The visitors led 1-0 at that stage thanks to Dele Alli's strike just after the hour mark.

Everton were then left frustrated as Alli was not penalised for a handball inside his own area despite a lengthy delay for a VAR review.

The injury to Gomes was the turning point with Son visibly upset even before he was shown a red card.

And Tottenham failed to hold out for a first away win in the Premier League since January when substitute Tosun bulleted home a header from Luca Digne's cross during 12 minutes of time added due to VAR reviews and Gomes's injury.

A point does little to improve a poor start to the season for either side with Everton still hovering just one place above the relegation zone, while Spurs remain in the bottom half with 13 points from their first 11 games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Everton Everton English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cenk Tosun's header eight minutes into stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw
  • Spurs' Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul
  • The match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Everton's Andre Gomes
Related Articles
Liverpool Recover To Beat Tottenham, Manchester United Win Away
Liverpool Recover To Beat Tottenham, Manchester United Win Away
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Tottenham vs Watford: Dele Alli
Tottenham vs Watford: Dele Alli's Late Strike Saves Tottenham Against Watford In Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
France
France's Hugo Lloris Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Year, Says Coach Didier Deschamps
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.