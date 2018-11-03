English Premier League 2018, Bournemouth vs Manchester United Highlights: Marcus Rashford Scores Late As Manchester United Beat Bournemouth 2-1

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth combined well in the opening minutes with Callum Wilson (11th minute) handing the initial lead to the hosts. Manchester United, on the other hand played the first 20 minutes putting together too many last-ditch defense to stop the hosts from adding to their lead. In the 35th minute, Anthony Martial brought Manchester United on level terms as both the clubs went in into the first-half interval on level at 1-1. In the second-half, Manchester United looked the better side, with Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial combining well on the left flank. Marcus Rashford (90+2' minute) scored the winner in the injury time, thanks to poor defending from Nathan Ake inside the box. (SCORE)

Highlights of EPL Today Match, Bournemouth vs Manchester United straight from from Vitality Stadium

20:00 IST: Thank you for joining us on the live action, we leave you with all the highlights from the match. Until next time, it's goodbye!

19:55 IST: Full-time, brings a sigh of relief on the faces of the Manchester United fans. Marcus Rashford's goal in the added time helps Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-1.

19:51 IST: GOAL! Marcus Rashford scores in the injury time for Manchester United. He took his time to net the ball behing Begovic, poor defending from Ake.

19:48 IST: Corner for Bournemouth in the 90th minute, cleared away by Marcus Rashford.

19:44 IST: Real opportunity for Bournemouth to break, a miscued pass inside the box will only help Manchester United return on the possession. 4 extra minutes to be added.

19:39 IST: SAVE! David De Gea makes a brilliant stop to keep the close range effort from Brooks out. We are into the 80th minute, it's still all square! Yellow card for Ashley Young.

19:36 IST: Substitution for Manchester United, Jesse Lingard replaces Alexis Sanchez.

19:31 IST: Fantastic ball from Marcus Rashford from the right flank to find Paul Pogba, who miscues the shot from inside the box as Bournemouth retain possession.

19:28 IST: Foul on Anthony Martial, heavy touch from Francis!

19:26 IST: Substitution for Bournemouth, Cook has been withdrawn, Gosling replaces him.

19:22 IST: Free-kick! Brilliant take from Ashley Young, Begovic clears it, Marcus Rashford tries to tuck it on the second attempt but Brooks does well to keep it out.

19:18 IST: CLOSE! Ander Herrera just plays the ball wide off the post, Manchester United are looking in the mood here.

19:17 IST: Corner for Manchester United! Smalling got a great header, Sanchez was close on finding the net but Begovic tucks it away!

19:13 IST: Substitution for Manchester United - Fred and Mata have been withdrawn, Herrera and Rashford step in.

19:12 IST: SAVE! Brilliant play from manchester United, Luke Shaw had the opportunity to take the lead but Begovic does well to keep the ball out.

19:11 ITS: Jose Mourinho speaking to Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford, he will be looking to bring them on.

19:09 IST: Corner for Bournemouth! Came off from the chest of Chris Smalling, poor delivery from the hosts the ball will go for goal kick.

19:08 IST: Well stopped by David De Gea! Fantastic play from Bournemouth, they combined well from the left flank, but the Spaniard comes to the rescue of Man Utd!

19:07 IST: Pogba releases Martial on the left flank, poor from the Frenchman in the end, he plays the ball into the gloves of Begovic at Bournemouth goal!

19:06 IST: Plenty of activity on the touch-line with the substitutes already warming-up.

19:05 IST: Foul on Alexis Sanchez, Bournemouth had a really opportunity to break but they failed to make the most of it.

19:04 IST: Manchester United have started on the attack, Anthony makes a cleaver run from the left flank, fails to find his target man in the centre.

19:04 IST: We are underway for the second-half at the Vitality Stadium!

18:48 IST: Half-time! Bournemouth, Manchester United go into the tunnel on 1-1 level terms. Manchester United have been outplayed for the most of the time.

18:44 IST: Free-kick from a promising position for Bournemouth! Junior Stanislas hits at the high-held wall; Matic, Pogba, Smalling all in it. 1 minute added.

18:42 IST: Terrific play from Bournemouth, Fraser makes a brilliant run from right flank, he was inside the box. Chris Smalling can't bring him down! Corner for the hosts. Paul Pogba clears it off!

18:37 IST: GOAL! Anthony Martial scores the equaliser for Manchester United in the 35th minute, brilliant assist from Alexis Sanchez first-up to find the Frenchman, who made no mistake to finish the ball in the far corner.

18:34 IST: Free-kick for Bournemouth, Fraser finds Cook inside the box but the ball is cleared away by Lindelof.

18:32 IST: Anthony Martial leads the charge for Man Utd from the left flank, finds Fred inside the box but the midfielder fails to make the most of it as Bournemouth regain possession.

18:30 IST: Fraser sprints with the ball from the right flank, Paul Pogba tries to contain him, makes a slight touch to bring him down! No foul says the referee.

18:26 IST: Bournemouth continue to attack, but Ashley Young does well on the left flank to break it. He has been fouled on his run, but the hosts retain possession.

18:22 IST: SAVE! Junior Stanislas takes a shot for Bournemouth, but it's straight at David De Gea in Manchester United goal

18:19 IST: Poor performance from Manchester United so far, giving away the ball cheaply. Too many times! It's looking to easy for Bournemouth, no challenge for them.

18:17 IST: Foul on Ashley Young, by Callum Wilson. He made a hefty tackle there, unnecessary! After first 17 minutes, Bournemouth hold on to their 1-0 lead.

18:16 IST: Free-kick for Bournemouth, Ryan Fraser curls the ball inside the box, but it will go straight into the gloves of David De Gea.

18:15 IST: Bournemouth continue to pile pressure on the visitors, Man Utd playing on the defense.

18:13: IST: GOAL! Callum Wilson scores from a low-cross to give Bournemouth lead against Man Utd. It has been coming.

18:09 IST: Corner! Ryan Fraser delivers for Bournemouth, cleared away with Ashley Young. Fred gets the ball away on the right flank but the cherries do well to keep the danger out.

18:06 IST: Off-side Juan Mata! Paul Pogba played a cheeky lob to find Mata on the left flank, but he has failed to time his run to perfection.

18:06 IST: SAVE! David De Gea makes the first save of the match in the fourth minute. Early scare for the visitors

18:03 IST: Early spark from Bournemouth, looking to cross the ball from the right flank. Taking control of the ball, the home side are looking full of confidence.

18:00 IST: KICK-OFF! We are underway from the Vitality stadium. Bournemouth are playing in red and black while Manchester United are in white.

17:58 IST: Both the clubs are wearing the Poppy Lapel -- an official symbol of remembrance worn during the two weeks before 11 November, having been adopted in 1921. The Royal Canadian Legion, which has trademarked the image, suggests that poppies be worn on the left lapel, or as near the heart as possible.

17:55 IST: Romelu Lukaku picked up niggle during the training and hence he misses out tonight, reckons Jose Mourinho.

17:45 IST: Jose Mourinho's team are warming up at the crucial clash at the Vitality Stadium. They will be looking to bag all three points from this away fixture.

The lads being put through their paces ahead of kick-off #MUFC #BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/v1GxfhkhhN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2018

17:40 IST: Here is how AFC Bournemouth have lined up:

TEAM NEWS



Your #afcb line-up named by Eddie Howe for our @premierleague game against Manchester United at Vitality Stadium!



Stanislas starts

Brooks up top with Wilson

Francis skipper



Listen live: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z #BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/gzS6L77Kv0 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 3, 2018

17:35 IST: Alexis Sanchez returns to the playing XI for Manchester United. Matic, Fred and Pogba will be in the midfield, with Young, Lindelof, Smalling and Shaw -- the back four.

17:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United.

There was an even more poignant scene at Old Trafford as the 12 Thai boys rescued from an underground cave in July were in attendance and given a rousing reception by supporters. United's fifth defeat of the season to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday had put Mourinho's position in peril once more. But he got the slice of luck he needed when Paul Pogba's penalty was saved by England number one Jordan Pickford, but rolled kindly back into the Frenchman's path to slot home the opener.

The United fans still weren't happy with Pogba, though, as he received jeers for his laboured run-up to the spot-kick. Pogba made some amends as it was from his pass Anthony Martial curled home a fine second four minutes into the second half. However, another sloppy pass from Pogba helped get Everton back in the game as Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot after Chris Smalling chopped down Richarlison.