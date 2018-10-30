 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Dele Alli Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Deal

Updated: 30 October 2018 17:48 IST

Dele Alli joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club.

Dele Alli Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Deal
Dele Alli signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2024. © Twitter

England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club. He joins Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months. "We are delighted to announce that Dele Alli has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024," Spurs said on their website.

"The midfielder joined us as a teenager from boyhood club MK Dons in 2015 and immediately set about making an impact in the Premier League, being named PFA Young Player of the Year and earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons with us."

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League following Monday's 0-1 home defeat against leaders Manchester City.

Playing on the scarred Wembley turf just 24 hours after it was torn up by an NFL fixture, Manchester City's peerless quality and a predatory finish from Riyad Mahrez helped them win the pitch battle.

A sixth victory from their last seven league games lifted Guardiola's unbeaten side back above Liverpool on goal difference.

It was a dispiriting evening for fifth placed Tottenham, who now trail City by five points after their first league defeat in five games.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld blamed the pitch, saying: "I have to be honest, the pitch wasn't good.

"Both teams like to play out from the back and to play football in these circumstances, it was very difficult."

Comments
Topics : Tottenham Hotspur England Dele Alli English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dele Alli signs new long-term contract with Tottenham
  • Dele Alli joined Spurs in 2015 from MK Dons
  • He has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for Spurs
Related Articles
Premier League: Dele Alli Header Helps Tottenham Sink Newcastle United
Premier League: Dele Alli Header Helps Tottenham Sink Newcastle United
World Cup 2018: 20 Million Viewers Back Home Watch England
World Cup 2018: 20 Million Viewers Back Home Watch England's World Cup Win
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says "We
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says "We're Buzzing" After Reaching Semi-Finals
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England Highlights: Kane
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England Highlights: Kane's Stoppage Time Goal Helps England Edge Tunisia 2-1
FIFA World Cup: Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli Insist England Shouldn
FIFA World Cup: Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli Insist England Shouldn't Settle For Second Best In Russia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.