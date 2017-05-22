 
David Moyes Resigns After Sunderland's Premier League Relegation

Updated: 22 May 2017 22:09 IST

This is David Moyes' third successive short-lived stint at a club, following previous disappointments at Manchester United, where he lasted just 10 months, and Real Sociedad.

David Moyes' departure completes a sorry few weeks for the former Everton manager. © AFP

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Monday. The 54-year-old Scot was appointed last July and oversaw a desperate season that saw Sunderland finish 16 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table. Sunderland's relegation after 10 years in the top flight was confirmed following a 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last month.

"I would like to thank (chairman) Ellis Short and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club," Moyes said in a statement.

"I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League."

Moyes' departure completes a sorry few weeks for the former Everton manager, who has been charged by the Football Association after jokily threatening to "slap" a female reporter.

It is his third successive short-lived stint at a club, following previous disappointments at Manchester United, where he lasted just 10 months, and Real Sociedad.

"I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned," said Sunderland chairman Ellis Short.

"Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

"In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future."

Highlights
  • Moyes quits his post as Sunderland manager
  • Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League
  • It is his third successive short-lived stint at a club
