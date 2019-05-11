David Luiz Signs New Two-Year Deal With Chelsea

Defender David Luiz has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 32-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the Brazil international will now remain at Stamford Bridge until June 2021. Centre-back Luiz has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri's side this season, making 48 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals, helping Chelsea secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and book a place in the Europa League final against Arsenal .

So happy to be here until 2021 !!! I love this club and I will always give my best for this shirt !! Thank you for all your support!! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/g4Umq1v3Fd — David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) May 10, 2019

Speaking to the club's website, Luiz said: "I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player.

"It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Luiz has "set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch".