 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

David Luiz Signs New Two-Year Deal With Chelsea

Updated: 11 May 2019 12:19 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Centre-back David Luiz has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea this season.

David Luiz Signs New Two-Year Deal With Chelsea
David Luiz will now remain at Stamford Bridge until June 2021. © Twitter @ChelseaFC

Defender David Luiz has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 32-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the Brazil international will now remain at Stamford Bridge until June 2021. Centre-back Luiz has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri's side this season, making 48 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals, helping Chelsea secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and book a place in the Europa League final against Arsenal.

Speaking to the club's website, Luiz said: "I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player.

"It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Luiz has "set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Chelsea David Luiz English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Luiz has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea
  • David Luiz's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season
  • David Luiz has made 48 appearances in all competitions and scored 3 goals
Related Articles
Chelsea
Chelsea's David Luiz Loving Life Under Maurizio Sarri
English Premier League: David Luiz Urges Thibaut Courtois And Eden Hazard To Stay At Chelsea
English Premier League: David Luiz Urges Thibaut Courtois And Eden Hazard To Stay At Chelsea
Forgiving David Luiz Praises Aggressor Sergio Aguero
Forgiving David Luiz Praises Aggressor Sergio Aguero
David Luiz in Chelsea as English Transfer Market Touches Record 1.17bn Pound Mark
David Luiz in Chelsea as English Transfer Market Touches Record 1.17bn Pound Mark
Brazil Defender David Luiz Reluctant to Play For Paris Club After Attacks
Brazil Defender David Luiz Reluctant to Play For Paris Club After Attacks
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.