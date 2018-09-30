Premier League: Daniel Sturridge Curling Equaliser Against Chelsea Has Twitter In Disbelief

Chelsea appeared to have bagged three points against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday but Reds striker Daniel Sturridge had other plans. The former Chelsea striker stepped up with an unreal curling shot to rescue a point for Liverpool. With just two minutes to play in regulation time, Daniel Sturridge curled a long left-footed shot underneath the crossbar and past the outstretched arm of a diving Kepa Arrizabalaga. After Sturridge's goal, Twitter was left in disbelief.

Daniel Sturridge is the 7th player to score 50 PL goals for Liverpool



128 R.Fowler

120 S.Gerrard

118 M.Owen

69 L.Suarez

65 F.Torres

51 D.Kuyt

50 D.Sturridge pic.twitter.com/990XLq8QJO — Ben (@DanceSturridge) September 30, 2018

Chelsea had taken the lead over Liverpool in the 25th minute courtesy an Eden Hazard goal, but Liverpool had golden chances to score at least three or four goals throughout the game. Chelsea defenders cleared the ball off the line twice, and new siginng Xherdan Shaqiri had a glorious chance to score in the 70th minute.

Chelsea are just two points back in third and showed their own title credentials by continuing an unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri with an impressive defensive display complemented by Hazard's class at the other end of the field. Both sides were back to full strength after Sarri and Klopp made eight changes for the League Cup between the pair.

Salah was back for Liverpool after being crowned the third best player in the world for the past year by FIFA on Monday.

With the draw and a point each for Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester City moved to the top spot in the Premier League table on 19 points after their win over Brighton. City moved ahead of Liverpool in second on goal difference.