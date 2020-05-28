Coronavirus: Premier League Set To Restart On June 17
Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.
Highlights
-
No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa
-
Liverpool are just two wins away from securing the title
-
A full fixture list would be played on the weekend of June 19-21
Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed to restart the 2019/20 season on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place. Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will take place on that date, followed by a full match round beginning on June 19, the league said in a statement. Due to the coronavirus all matches will take place behind closed doors.
Premier League shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in Britain.
"Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.
"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority."