Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Coronavirus: Premier League Clubs "Unanimously" Agree To Consult Players Regarding 30 Percent Pay Cut

Updated: 03 April 2020 22:17 IST

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary due to the financial crisis caused by coronavirus

 

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary due to the financial crisis caused by coronavirus, the league said in a statement on Friday. The league's highly-paid players have come under increasing pressure to take pay cuts from government officials in recent days. "Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration," the Premier League said in a statement.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) will meet with league and club officials to discuss the proposal on Saturday.

A meeting between the 20 English top-flight clubs also agreed to indefinitely extend the suspension of the season until it is "safe and appropriate" for football to return.

The clubs are desperate for the season to be finished if possible to avoid the potential of having to reimburse broadcasters a reported USD 942 million if they fail to fulfil fixtures for television contracts.

However, despite reports of creative ways to finish the campaign with matches behind closed doors and players quarantined in World Cup style training camps, the clubs insist they will follow government advice on when it is safe for matches to return.

"Any return to play will only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows," the statement added.

Despite their own financial troubles, Premier League clubs agreed to provide a 125 million pound fund for the English Football League and National League to help those further down the football pyramid and a 20 million pound charitable donation to help those affected by coronavirus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts
  • Professional Footballers' Association will discuss the proposal
  • Premier League is suspended until it is safe for football to return
Related Articles
Premier League Stars Under Pressure To Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Premier League Stars Under Pressure To Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
UK Government Advises Premier League Footballers To "Take Pay Cut"
UK Government Advises Premier League Footballers To "Take Pay Cut"
Coronavirus: Gary Lineker Slams Tottenham Boards Decision To Furlough 550 Non-Playing Staff
Coronavirus: Gary Lineker Slams Tottenham Board's Decision To Furlough 550 Non-Playing Staff
Tottenhams South Korean Star Son Heung-Min Set For Military Training During Coronavirus Shutdown: Report
Tottenham's South Korean Star Son Heung-Min Set For Military Training During Coronavirus Shutdown: Report
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.