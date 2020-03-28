Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Coronavirus: Eight West Ham Players Have Coronavirus Symptoms, Says Karren Brady

Updated: 28 March 2020 16:59 IST

The Premier League season is suspended until at least April 30, with reports suggesting there will be a further delay or even cancellation of the remaining fixtures.

Coronavirus: Eight West Ham Players Have Coronavirus Symptoms, Says Karren Brady
West Ham are the latest Premier League club to be hit by coronavirus pandemic. © AFP

West Ham have eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the club's vice-chairwoman Karren Brady. The Hammers are the latest Premier League club to be hit by the pandemic. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi - both now recovered - and several unnamed Leicester players tested positive for the virus.

"I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well," Brady told The Sun newspaper on Saturday.

"But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent."

West Ham's players are training at home and the club hopes to resume regular sessions at its base when Britain's lockdown period ends on April 13.

The Premier League season is suspended until at least April 30, with reports suggesting there will be a further delay or even cancellation of the remaining fixtures.

But Brady hopes the domestic season can resume and reach a conclusion, even if games have to be played behind closed doors until July.

"When we - all Prem clubs - last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible," Brady said.

"And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.

"It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants - especially the players and fans.

"But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Ham United West Ham United English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • West Ham have eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms
  • Several unnamed Leicester players tested positive for the virus
  • The Premier League season is suspended until at least April 30
Related Articles
Liverpool Bounce Back, Arsenal Close Gap On Top Four In Premier League
Liverpool Bounce Back, Arsenal Close Gap On Top Four In Premier League
Premier League: Liverpool Sink West Ham For Record-Equalling 18th Successive Win
Premier League: Liverpool Sink West Ham For Record-Equalling 18th Successive Win
EPL: Manchester City Lift Spirits With 2-0 Win Against West Ham
EPL: Manchester City Lift Spirits With 2-0 Win Against West Ham
Watch: VAR Controversy Strikes Again After Last-Minute Handball Drama At Bramall Lane
Watch: VAR Controversy Strikes Again After Last-Minute Handball Drama At Bramall Lane
Premier League: Sheffield United Up To Fifth As Oliver McBurnie Sinks West Ham
Premier League: Sheffield United Up To Fifth As Oliver McBurnie Sinks West Ham
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.