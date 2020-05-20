Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Coronavirus: Danny Rose Says Premier League Players Treated Like "Lab Rats"

Updated: 20 May 2020 17:44 IST

The Premier League conducted 748 tests on players and staff on Sunday and Monday as part of their bid to restart matches in June.

Coronavirus: Danny Rose Says Premier League Players Treated Like "Lab Rats"
England defender Danny Rose says players are being treated like "lab rats". © AFP

England defender Danny Rose says players are being treated like "lab rats" after Watford and Burnley revealed they were among the Premier League clubs affected by six positive tests for the coronavirus. Teams have started socially-distanced training in small groups this week, but several Premier League stars have expressed concerns about plans to resume the season.

The Premier League conducted 748 tests on players and staff on Sunday and Monday as part of their bid to restart matches in June.

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, one unnamed Watford player and two members of the Vicarage Road staff tested positive in the first batch of medical checks.

While the positive test numbers were relatively low, Rose has joined Watford captain Troy Deeney and Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling in speaking out about the potential health risks of pressing ahead with "Project Restart".

Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham, told the Lockdown Tactics podcast: "People are suggesting we should go back to football, like we're guinea pigs or lab rats. We're going to experiment this phase and see if it works or not.

"I can just imagine people at home saying, 'Well they earn that amount of money so they should be going back'.

"For stuff like that I think, is it worth the hassle? I could be potentially risking my health for people's entertainment and that's not something I want to be involved in, if I'm honest."

Safety fears

Deeney has refused to start training because he does not want to put his young child, who has breathing difficulties, at risk of catching the virus.

The 31-year-old had already made it clear he fears his family could be in danger because of figures that show black and ethnic minorities are more likely to become seriously ill with the virus.

Deeney's decision came just hours before Watford released information about their positive tests.

"Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff. All three have asked that medical confidentiality be respected and, therefore, the club will not be naming those involved," Watford said in a statement.

The other two positive tests were at a third club, the details of which have not been revealed.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13, but with the Bundesliga returning to action in empty stadiums last week, it is hoped the English top-flight's remaining 92 matches can be played behind closed doors. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Danny Rose English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Teams have started socially-distanced training in small groups
  • The Premier League has been suspended since March 13
  • Premier League's 92 remaining matches can be played behind closed doors
Related Articles
Burnleys Assistant Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19
Burnley's Assistant Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19
Three From Watford FC Test Positive For COVID-19
Three From Watford FC Test Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool To Manage Without "Anfield Boost"
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool To Manage Without "Anfield Boost"
Six People From Three Premier League Clubs Test Positive For Coronavirus 
Six People From Three Premier League Clubs Test Positive For Coronavirus 
Watford Captain Troy Deeney Refuses Return To Training
Watford Captain Troy Deeney Refuses Return To Training
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.