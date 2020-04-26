Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Coronavirus: Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree To Take 25% Wage Deferral

Updated: 26 April 2020 10:41 IST

Aston Villa CEO, Christian Purslow said that all non-playing staff - full and part time - will be retained and paid in full throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus: Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree To Take 25% Wage Deferral
Aston Villa's first-team players, coaches have agreed 25 per cent wage deferrals for next 4 months. © Twitter

Premier League club Aston Villa have announced that the first-team players and coaches have agreed to defer 25 per cent of their salaries for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I am pleased to announce today measures to protect the livelihoods of our precious staff and their families," Aston Villa CEO, Christian Purslow, said in a statement. "First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25 per cent of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return "when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

Purslow also confirmed that all non-playing staff - full and part time - will be retained and paid in full throughout the lockdown.

He further stated: "Our players and staff feel great solidarity with the many clubs in the football pyramid who have financial problems and we believe it is right and proper that the Premier League as a whole takes action on its finances collectively to enable it to be able to continue to provide vital funding throughout the game in England."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Aston Villa Aston Villa English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aston Villa players, coaching staff agree to 25 per cent wage deferral
  • Aston Villa CEO, Christian Purslow confirmed the news in a statement
  • The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Issues Public Apology, Fined For Flouting Isolation Rules
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Issues Public Apology, Fined For Flouting Isolation Rules
Coronavirus: Jack Grealish "Pictured At Crash Site" Hours After Asking Fans To Stay At Home
Coronavirus: Jack Grealish "Pictured At Crash Site" Hours After Asking Fans To Stay At Home
Leicester vs Aston Villa: Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes Help Leicester Thrash Aston Villa 4-0
Leicester vs Aston Villa: Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes Help Leicester Thrash Aston Villa 4-0
Tottenham Hotspur Holding On For Dear Life After Son Heung-Mins Injury: Jose Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur Holding On For Dear Life After Son Heung-Min's Injury: Jose Mourinho
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Son Heung-Mins Late Strike Helps Tottenham Beat Aston Villa In Thriller
Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Son Heung-Min's Late Strike Helps Tottenham Beat Aston Villa In Thriller
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.