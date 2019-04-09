 
Watch: Eden Hazard's Breathtaking Solo Goal Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Updated: 09 April 2019 10:27 IST

Eden Hazard himself admitted after the game that solo effort against West Ham was "something special".

Eden Hazard opened the scoring in the 24th minute with one of the goals of the season. © AFP

Eden Hazard turned on the style as Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to move into third place in the Premier League standings. Eden Hazard was in top form, scoring a brace to take his tally of goals in the Premier League to 16. Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 28 goals this season, the most for any player in the Premier League. Hazard's opener came in the 24th minute and will surely go down as one of the contenders for the goal of the season. The Belgian maestro slalomed his way past multiple West Ham defenders before coolly slotting home with his weaker left foot.

Here is a clip of the goal that has gone viral on social media:

Martin Tyler in the commentary box for the Chelsea vs West Ham game said that not only was Eden Hazard's effort "one of the goals of the season" but also "one of great Premier League individual goals".

Fans on Twitter echoed Martin Tyler's sentiments.

After the match, Eden Hazard admitted his first goal was "something special" as after collecting the ball just inside the West Ham half, Hazard jinked past three defenders before coolly slotting home.

Victory ensured Chelsea moved into third in the Premier League, two points clear of Tottenham and three ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish.

Both their London rivals and Manchester United -- five points back in sixth -- now have a game in hand on Sarri's men.

Comments
Topics : Chelsea West Ham United Eden Hazard Chelsea vs West Ham United, Game week 33 English Premier League Football
