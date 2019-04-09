Eden Hazard turned on the style as Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to move into third place in the Premier League standings . Eden Hazard was in top form, scoring a brace to take his tally of goals in the Premier League to 16. Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 28 goals this season, the most for any player in the Premier League. Hazard's opener came in the 24th minute and will surely go down as one of the contenders for the goal of the season. The Belgian maestro slalomed his way past multiple West Ham defenders before coolly slotting home with his weaker left foot.

Here is a clip of the goal that has gone viral on social media:

If you didn't watch last nights game or if you are like me and want to watch Eden Hazard's fantastic individual goal again here it is!



Martin Tyler in the commentary box for the Chelsea vs West Ham game said that not only was Eden Hazard's effort "one of the goals of the season" but also "one of great Premier League individual goals".

Fans on Twitter echoed Martin Tyler's sentiments.

Martin Tyler after Hazard's solo vs West Ham - "Well you could say one of the goals of the season. I would say one of the great Premier League individual goals by one of the great Premier League individual players.. Eden Hazard."

Good morning twitter dot com

Still not over that eden hazard's goal — Monia (@MoniaChamas) April 9, 2019

@hazardeden10 - the greatest ever to have played for this beautiful football club @ChelseaFC #GOAT — Ravi Chikkonti (@CRAZYME_RAVI) April 9, 2019

Good morning ..EDEN HAZARD IS THE BEST IN EPL — Chelsea Zimbabwe (@BlueinZim) April 9, 2019

Eden Hazard is the best attacker in the Premier League. — Muzzammil Merican (@Afro_Dreamer) April 9, 2019

Watching this @hazardeden10 goal against @WestHamUtd , I realized he dribbled through 6 players out of the 11 on field to score that sublime goal. He's just @premierleague — aderinko olushola (@Mr_Olushola) April 9, 2019

How are we going to explain to our grandchildren just how Eden Hazard managed to score from these positions without any assistance from his teammates? pic.twitter.com/Ekqi3bgeOS — WAL (@WhyAlwaysLukaku) April 8, 2019

After the match, Eden Hazard admitted his first goal was "something special" as after collecting the ball just inside the West Ham half, Hazard jinked past three defenders before coolly slotting home.

Victory ensured Chelsea moved into third in the Premier League, two points clear of Tottenham and three ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish.

Both their London rivals and Manchester United -- five points back in sixth -- now have a game in hand on Sarri's men.