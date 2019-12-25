 
Chelsea vs Southampton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 25 December 2019 21:47 IST

Premier League: Fourth placed Chelsea will take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

 

Willian's performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend highlighted just why Frank Lampard is keen to see the Brazilian's future at Chelsea resolved. While much of the focus this season has been trained on the outstanding contribution of the youngsters in Blues manager Lampard's squad, Willian's performances on the right of a front three have been consistently excellent. The winger appeared to have lost his way in recent seasons, particularly last term when he struggled for consistency under Maurizio Sarri and appeared in danger of leaving the London club. This campaign has been different, though, and Lampard will hope the player can inspire a return to home form when Southampton visit Stamford Bridge on Thursday following Chelsea's impressive 2-0 defeat of Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

When is the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019.

Where will the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match will be played at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Fourth placed Chelsea will take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge
  • Chelsea are coming off an impressive 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur
  • Willian scored a brace in Chelsea's last win
Chelsea Want To Keep Willian Faith Against Southampton
Antonio Rudiger Racism Row Takes New Twist Amid Reports Of Son Heung-Min Abuse
Frank Lampard Out-Wits Jose Mourinho, But Racism Scars Chelsea Win At Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Premier League: Frank Lampard Seeks To Outwit Jose Mourinho, Leicester City Face Manchester City
