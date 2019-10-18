Chelsea vs Newcastle: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has taken a swipe at France boss Didier Deschamps after N'Golo Kante was injured on international duty. Kante will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday after the midfielder suffered a groin injury last week. The 28-year-old sustained the problem while warming up for France's Euro 2020 qualifier with Iceland on Friday. But instead of being allowed to return to London to be assessed by Chelsea's medical team, Kante stayed with the France squad and watched from the bench when they faced Turkey the following Monday. Lampard is unhappy that Deschamps and the French Football Federation failed to let Kante leave.

When is the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match will be played on October 19, 2019.

Where will the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match will be played at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)