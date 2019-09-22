 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Liverpool Down Chelsea To Extend Perfect Start In Premier League

Updated: 22 September 2019 23:57 IST

Chelsea vs Liverpool: N'Golo Kante's fine goal was not enough to give Chelsea tangible reward for a vibrant second half.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Liverpool Down Chelsea To Extend Perfect Start In Premier League
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Roberto Firmino increased Liverpool's advantage before the interval. © AFP

Trent Alexander-Arnold's thunderous strike inspired Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea as the Premier League leaders moved five points clear at the top on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side extended their perfect start to the title race as they became the first club to win their opening six games in consecutive top-flight seasons. Alexander-Arnold's blistering free-kick opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge. Roberto Firmino increased Liverpool's advantage before the interval and N'Golo Kante's fine goal was not enough to give Chelsea tangible reward for a vibrant second half.

After Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, this was the ideal response from Liverpool as they bid to win the title for the first time since 1990.

Pipped to the trophy by City on the final day of last season, Liverpool are playing with a burning desire to end their rivals' two-year reign as champions.

In contrast to the Champions League holders' scrappy midweek defeat at Napoli, this disciplined display showed the Premier League is Liverpool's top priority this term.

They are on a club-record run of 15 successive league wins and have lost just once in 45 top-flight matches, going unbeaten in the last 23.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roberto Firmino N'Golo Kante Chelsea Chelsea Liverpool Liverpool English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold's thunderous strike gave Liverpool early lead
  • Roberto Firmino increased Liverpool's advantage before the interval
  • N'Golo Kante's scored a fine goal but couldn't prevent a loss at home
Related Articles
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Braces For Test From "Exciting" Chelsea Young Guns
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Braces For Test From "Exciting" Chelsea Young Guns
Premier League: Liverpool Threaten Another Lesson For Chelsea As Top-Six Contenders Face Off
Premier League: Liverpool Threaten Another Lesson For Chelsea As Top-Six Contenders Face Off
Carlo Ancelotti Denies Euphoria After Liverpool Win In Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti Denies Euphoria After Liverpool Win In Champions League
Liverpool Begin Champions League Defence With Napoli Defeat
Liverpool Begin Champions League Defence With Napoli Defeat
Amid Talk Of Revamp, Europe
Amid Talk Of Revamp, Europe's Giants Begin Champions League Assault
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.