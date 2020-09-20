Chelsea's meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday has added edge after a feisty exchange between the managers over transfer spending. The London club finished 33 points behind the champions last season but have splashed out around 200 million pounds ($259 million) on new players. Liverpool will be keen to cut out the defensive errors they committed in a 4-3 win against newly-promoted Leeds, but Mohamed Salah looked in fine early season form as he scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend. Chelsea were also unconvincing winners against Brighton in their opening match, but Timo Werner, who chose to join the Blues despite interest from Liverpool, did impress in winning a penalty against the Seagulls.

When is the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 20.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 9pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)