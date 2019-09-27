 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League, Chelsea vs Brighton: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 27 September 2019 22:11 IST

Premier League: Frank Lampard insists Chelsea are on course to finish in the Premier League's top four despite their spluttering start to his reign.

Premier League, Chelsea vs Brighton: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Premier League: Chelsea are languishing in 11th, 10 points off early leaders Liverpool. © AFP

Chelsea are under pressure to get their Premier League campaign on track on home soil this weekend. Chelsea fared far better in the League Cup as a 7-1 rout of Grimsby handed Frank Lampard his first victory in charge at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are at the start of a new era and there were encouraging signs for Lampard in last weekend's 2-1 loss to Liverpool. Defensive issues remain, with the Blues yet to keep a clean sheet in nine games under Lampard, but N'Golo Kante's return from injury does offer some much-needed protection for the backline. Brighton's visit to the Bridge on Saturday also starts an enticing run of fixtures for Chelsea to haul themselves back into the top four, with Southampton, Newcastle, Burnley, Watford and Crystal Palace to come.

When is the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played on September 28, 2019.

Where will the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. 

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chelsea are under pressure to get their Premier League campaign on track
  • Chelsea are yet to keep a clean sheet in nine games under Frank Lampard
  • N'Golo Kante's return from injury does offer some much-needed protection
Related Articles
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Liverpool Down Chelsea To Extend Perfect Start In Premier League
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Liverpool Down Chelsea To Extend Perfect Start In Premier League
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Braces For Test From "Exciting" Chelsea Young Guns
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Braces For Test From "Exciting" Chelsea Young Guns
Premier League: Liverpool Threaten Another Lesson For Chelsea As Top-Six Contenders Face Off
Premier League: Liverpool Threaten Another Lesson For Chelsea As Top-Six Contenders Face Off
Callum Hudson-Odoi Agrees New Five-Year Deal At Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi Agrees New Five-Year Deal At Chelsea
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea Pay Penalty Of Ross Barkley Miss In Defeat To Valencia
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea Pay Penalty Of Ross Barkley Miss In Defeat To Valencia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.