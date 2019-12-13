Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Frank Lampard is desperate not to squander the good work he has done with his young side in the early months of the season but is weighing up where he can strengthen now he is able to sign players in January. The club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban following violations in the recruitment of minors, was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week. Lampard hinted this week that he was looking at boosting his options in forward areas, highlighting the loss of the prolific Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. Reports suggest he has been given a budget of 150 milllion pounds (USD 198 million) to spend and the club have been linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha among other players. Until Chelsea's recent blip, his team, spearheaded by the impressive Tammy Abraham, had won six Premier League games in succession. Chelsea host plummeting Bournemouth on Saturday and Lampard knows he must get the balance right to strengthen Chelsea's hopes of securing a Champions League.

When is the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be played on December 14, 2019.

Where will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)