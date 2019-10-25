 
Burnley vs Chelsea: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 25 October 2019 23:56 IST

Chelsea will again be without N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley through injury.

Burnley vs Chelsea: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Chelsea have moved into the Premier League's top four thanks to their fine recent form. © AFP

Frank Lampard said Friday that he is wary of Chelsea suffering a European hangover during their trip to battling Burnley after running up six straight wins with their impressive midweek victory at Ajax. Lampard's Blues won 1-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday to boost their chances of making the last 16 of the Champions League and have moved into the Premier League's top four thanks to their fine recent form. But the Blues' boss is determined for his young side not to be bullied by Burnley, who are five points behind Chelsea in eighth, at Turf Moor on Saturday. Chelsea will again be without N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley through injury. Kante's season has been beset by injury troubles and Lampard is keen for the French midfielder to take his time in coming back to action.

When is the Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on October 26, 2019.

Where will the Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played?

The Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Turf Moor.

What time does the Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Lampard said that he is wary of Chelsea suffering a European hangover
  • Lampard is determined for his young side not to be bullied by Burnley
  • Lampard is keen for Kante to take his time in coming back to action
