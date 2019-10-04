 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Brighton vs Tottenham: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Updated: 04 October 2019 20:56 IST

Tottenham have won just three of their opening 10 games and have lost 13 of their past 28 matches stretching back to February.

Brighton vs Tottenham: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast
Mauricio Pochettino called for unity after Tottenham's worst-ever home defeat in Europe. © AFP

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident his players are still on his side despite a poor run of form that culminated in their 7-2 humbling by Bayern Munich in midweek. Spurs, who travel to Brighton on Saturday, have now won just three of their opening 10 games and have lost 13 of their past 28 matches stretching back to February. Tuesday's punishing loss against the five-time European champions was the biggest-ever margin of defeat for an English team at home in European competition. The uncertainty over the future of many of Tottenham's players has added to a sense of drift at the club but an upbeat Pochettino said his players were still committed to playing for him. That list of those whose contracts run out next year includes midfielder Christian Eriksen, and defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

When is the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played on October 05, 2019.

Where will the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at Falmer Stadium.

What time does the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match begin?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at 05:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mauricio Pochettino is confident his players are still on his side
  • Tottenham have now won just three of their opening 10 games
  • Pochettino said his players were still committed to playing for him
Related Articles
UEFA Champions League: Serge Gnabry Scores Four As Bayern Munich Beat Tottenham Hotspur 7-2
UEFA Champions League: Serge Gnabry Scores Four As Bayern Munich Beat Tottenham Hotspur 7-2
Tottenham vs Bayern, Champions League: Manuel Neuer Out To Settle Germany
Tottenham vs Bayern, Champions League: Manuel Neuer Out To Settle Germany's Keeper Debate
Tottenham vs Southampton: Harry Kane Helps 10-Man Spurs Beat Saints In Premier League
Tottenham vs Southampton: Harry Kane Helps 10-Man Spurs Beat Saints In Premier League
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur FC Stunned By Colchester, Arsenal, Manchester City Win At League Cup
Tottenham Hotspur FC Stunned By Colchester, Arsenal, Manchester City Win At League Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.