 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Brendan Rodgers Signs New Leicester Deal, Ending Arsenal Link

Updated: 06 December 2019 20:29 IST

Brendan Rodgers moved to Leicester from Celtic in February after winning seven trophies in just under three years in charge in Scotland.

Brendan Rodgers Signs New Leicester Deal, Ending Arsenal Link
Brendan Rodgers has taken Leicester to second in the Premier League behind Liverpool. © AFP

Brendan Rodgers has committed his long-term future to Leicester City, ending speculation linking him with the vacant Arsenal manager's job. The Northern Irishman moved to Leicester from Celtic in February after winning seven trophies in just under three years in charge in Scotland. The 46-year-old has taken Leicester to second in the Premier League behind Liverpool, with 11 wins from 15 matches this season.

Leicester, the 2015/16 Premier League champions, have won their past seven league games to equal their top-flight record for consecutive victories.

Rodgers' success at the King Power Stadium saw him linked heavily with the Arsenal manager's job after the sacking last week of Unai Emery.

"When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey," said Rodgers, who went close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool in 2014.

"I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future," added Rodgers in a statement issued by the club.

Rodgers said talks about the contract had been going on before Emery was sacked.

"We've been talking for a few weeks," he said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game at Aston Villa. "It's a great club. We just want to keep progressing.

"We're looking to continue on the legacy. We don't have the wealth of the top six, but perhaps we can do this in a different way."

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Brendan's qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

"But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan's wider philosophy to the club's established culture and values."
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Leicester City Leicester City English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Brendan Rodgers has committed his long-term future to Leicester City
  • The Northern Irishman moved to Leicester from Celtic in February
  • The 46-year-old has taken Leicester to second in the Premier League
Related Articles
Premier League: Leicester City, Chelsea Leapfrog Manchester City As Arsenal, Tottenham Fall Further Behind
Premier League: Leicester City, Chelsea Leapfrog Manchester City As Arsenal, Tottenham Fall Further Behind
Leicester City vs Arsenal: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Leicester City vs Arsenal: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Crystal Palace vs Leicester: Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy Help Leicester Beat Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Leicester: Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy Help Leicester Beat Crystal Palace
Premier League: Southampton Players Donate Match Wages After 0-9 Loss To Leicester City
Premier League: Southampton Players Donate Match Wages After 0-9 Loss To Leicester City
Leicester City Equal Premier League Record With 9-0 Win Over Southampton
Leicester City Equal Premier League Record With 9-0 Win Over Southampton
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.