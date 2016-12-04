 
Premier League: Bournemouth Come From Behind to Stun Liverpool 4-3

Updated: 04 December 2016 21:28 IST

Nathan Ake scored late into injury time as Bournemouth came back from 1-3 down to stun Liverpool 4-3 in a Premier League clash on Sunday

Nathan Ake's injury-time goal handed Bournemouth a dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool. © AFP

Liverpool were stunned 4-3 by Bournemouth in a dramatic Premier League game at Dean Court on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead through winger Sadio Mane in the 20th minute, before forward Divock Origi doubled their lead just two minutes later.

With the Merseysiders in the driving seat, Bournemouth struck back through a Callum Wilson penalty in the 56th minute.

Emre Can added a third for Liverpool a few minutes later, but goals from Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook restored parity in the game.

Nathan Ake then scored deep into stoppage time to hand Bournemouth a dramatic 4-3 win. Despite the loss, Liverpool stay third in the league standings.

Highlights
  • Bournemouth defeated Liverpool 4-3 in the Premier League
  • Nathan Ake scored an injury-time winner for Bournemouth
  • Liverpool stay third in the league standings
