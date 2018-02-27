Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Future In Doubt As Club Looks For Alternatives, Say Reports

Arsenal are expected to review manager Arsene Wenger's position in the coming summer, British media reports claimed on Tuesday. The North London club have already begun looking for potential candidates to replace Wenger. Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, Germany manager Joachim Low, Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta are among the front-runners for the managerial job.

Wenger, whose position is under more scrutiny following Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City, will fight to see out the final 12 months of his contract at the very least, the reports added.

A lot will be riding on Wenger and whether he will be able to guide the club back into the Champions League. A route back into Europe's elite looks highly unlikely through the Premier League as the Gunners are currently 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham albeit with a game in hand against Manchester City.

Wenger is under contract at Arsenal until 2019 but a failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight year would ramp up pressure for him to step down.

However, just like Manchester United saved their season last year after winning the Europa League, Arsenal could also take the Europa route by winning the trophy. Arsenal take on AC Milan in a two-legged last-16 clash which looks like a daunting task for the Premier League club. Arsenal have lost six out of 12 games in 2018.

Wenger was awarded a two-year extension last summer. The calls for Wenger's sacking increased exponentially post their League Cup loss on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Arsenal striker and the club's all-time scorer, Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club.