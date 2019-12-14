Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Arsenal will host Manchester City at the Emirates stadium on Sunday. Pep Guardiola is scrambling for defensive solutions after a fourth Premier League defeat of the season, against Manchester United, last week -- the same number of losses Manchester City suffered in the whole of the last campaign. The defending champions, who are 14 points adrift of Liverpool, had 23 shots against United but looked alarmingly open whenever the visitors charged forward. Third-placed City have conceded 19 goals in the top-flight, just four fewer than they did in the entire 2018/19 season. Midfielder Fernandinho has filled in at central defence after an injury to Aymeric Laporte and the Brazilian has said he is happy to help out where needed. But it is a double-edged problem for Guardiola, who is playing one of his best players out of position and losing the 34-year-old's steel in midfield, with Rodri still finding his feet in the Premier League.

When is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on December 15, 2019.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City League match will be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

What time does the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)