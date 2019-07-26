 
Arsenal Stars Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil Fight Off Knife-Wielding Carjackers - Watch

Updated: 26 July 2019 09:19 IST

Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil were driving along Golders Green district of London on Thursday evening.

Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding carjackers in a terrifying ordeal. © Screengrab @niallmcgrath4

Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding carjackers in a terrifying ordeal which was captured on video and circulated on social media. The footage shows Kolasinac, who plays internationally for Bosnia and Herzegovina, confronting the masked aggressors as one of them brandishes a knife. The two players were driving along Golders Green district of London on Thursday evening.

As Ozil's black Mercedes came to a stop, the robbers attempted to smash the windows with stones and a brick they had kept in a rucksack.

Watch the video of the incident here

"We have been in contact with both players and they are fine," said a spokesman for Arsenal.

Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car," a spokesman for the Met Police told AFP.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. 

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Kolasinac and Ozil are not the first footballers to be targeted on London's streets.

In 2016, Andy Carroll, a former West Ham player, was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Arsenal Arsenal Sead Kolasinac Mesut Ozil English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding carjackers
  • The footage shows Sead Kolasinac confronting the masked aggressors
  • The two players were driving along Golders Green district of London
