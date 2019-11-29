Arsenal Sack Head Coach Unai Emery And His Coaching Team

English Premier League side Arsenal on Friday sacked head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team mid-way in the season after a series of poor results, the club said in a statement. Emery was removed from his post after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992. The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday's Europa League match.

"We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team," read a statement from the club.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: "Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."



"The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," the statement added.

The club have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

The statement also added that the search for a new head coach is underway and they will make a further announcement when that process is complete.

