Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez Admits One Million Euro Tax Fraud

Updated: 17 January 2017 09:09 IST

Alexis Sanchez's confession could see him receive a fine and possibly a non-custodial prison sentence.

Sanchez admitted that his tax declarations for 2012-13 didn't include profits from his image rights. © AFP

Barcelona:

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez on Monday admitted defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 983,443 euros ($1 million) during his time with La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 28-year-old Chile international's confession could see him receive a fine and possibly a non-custodial prison sentence.

Giving evidence via video link from London, Sanchez "recognised a tax error which he has settled with the Spanish Treasury," a judicial source said.

Sanchez admitted that his tax declarations for 2012 and 2013 had not included profits from his image rights, which transited through a company based in Malta.

The forward also admitted that he had not stated that he owned the company Numidia Trading Limited.

The case is similar to former Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano, who was handed a one-year prison term in January 2016 and fined 815,000 euros for tax fraud.

In Spain sentences of less than two years are in general not served.

Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi and his father were also sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined two million euros in July 2016 for tax fraud estimated at more than four million euros between 2007 and 2009.

(With inputs from AFP)

