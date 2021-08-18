Former England cricketer Nick Compton called India skipper Virat Kohli "the most foul mouthed individual" while praising England Test captain Joe Root, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as "level headed and grounded" men. "Isn't Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I'll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are", Compton tweeted.

However, Twitter users were quick to react to Compton's tweet and pointed out instances when England players insulted the opposition on the field.

Others criticised Compton for carrying grudges from eight years ago.

Where were you when -



Anderson Insulted Ashwin

Buttler insulted Philander in his farewell match.



Compton's remark came after the second Test between England and India at Lord's that witnessed several heated exchanges between the players on the field, especially on Day 5.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah received a barrage of verbal volleys from English players when he came out to bat on the final day of the Test.

England's tactics of going after Bumrah with short-pitched bowling in addition to verbal altercations were criticised by several experts, including former Australian spinner Shane Warne.

The hosts' tactics did them more harm than good as Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared an unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket partnership on Day 5 to help India set England a target of 272 runs.

The two fast bowlers then returned to pick up two wickets apiece as England were bowled out for 120 and lost the match by 151 runs.

Kohli, who was charged up and had been sending verbal volleys from the Lord's balcony from the time Bumrah had been taking the heat in the middle, took an offensive form when India were on the field and was seen in animated discussions with several English players, most noticeably Jos Buttler.

The Indian captain passionately celebrated every wicket and broke into ecstatic celebrations when Mohammed Siraj bowled James Anderson to win India the contest.