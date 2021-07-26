Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been added to India's Test squad for their tour of England while Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been ruled out, the Indian cricket board said on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday that Gill, Sundar and Avesh have all picked up injuries ahead of the five-match series. BCCI also said Rishabh Pant has been cleared to play the series after recovering from COVID-19.

NEWS : Injury & replacement updates - India's Tour of England, 2021



Washington Sundar is out of the series due to an injury to his bowling finger.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit," BCCI said in the statement.

Avesh Khan has a fractured thumb that won't allow him to participate in the tour.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture," BCCI said. It also added that a specialist was further consulted for his injury.

Shubman Gill is out of the tour due to a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg that he suffered during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The opener has returned to India, the BCCI confirmed.

"Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team," the statement further said.

The five-match series will begin on August 4, with the first game set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.