IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Indian Openers Aim For Riposte After Joe Root Masterclass
India vs England Live Cricket Score: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will aim for a solid start on Day 4 after Joe Root's unbeaten 180 gave England a 27-run lead in the first innings.
After a Joe Root masterclass on Day 3, the onus will be on the Indian batsmen to set England a target as the Lord's Test moves into the fourth day. Root's unbeaten 180 helped England post 391 in reply to India's 364 in the first innings. A collapse late in the day saw England bundle out with a slender lead of 27 runs after they had lost just two wickets in the first two sessions. Root was ably supported by Jonny Bairstow (57) and Rory Burns (49) even as Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 for 94 and Ishant Sharma returned 3 for 69. While conditions have remained good for batting throughout this Test, England's new-ball attack led by James Anderson could pose quite a few problems for the visitors even though their openers have stood the test of time in the series so far. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will aim for yet another solid start at the top of the order. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here Are The Live Updates From England vs India 2nd Test, Day 4 From Lord's, London
- 15:17 (IST)Joe Root Masterclass !Looking back at England skipper Joe Root's masterclass - 180 not outA truely inspiring Test match knock by one of the modern greats
The best in the world right now— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 15, 2021
- 15:14 (IST)Broad Can't Wait For Day 4 To Begin !Stuart Broad is glued to the seat and so are we
Yeah, I'm looking forward to today's Test Match cricket at Lord's.... pic.twitter.com/hBjTAzJ5sD— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021
- 15:12 (IST)Day 4 Excitement !What an exciting day of Test cricket we have on our hands !A few early wickets for England or a smashing start by Rohit Sharma can tilt the game either wayPacer James Anderson can be expected to be quite pumped up after facing Bumrah's scary bouncers in the final session yesterday and will be looking to return the favourFor Joe Root, smart bowling changes will be key on a track that is getting slower and lower as the Test progresses
An exciting contest awaits on Day 4 of the Lord's Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qHRzoCOBcy— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021
- 14:51 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between England and India at Lord's.Joe Root's splendid, unbeaten 180 helped England finish on 391 in their first innings in reply to India's 364, leading by 27 runs.The onus will now be on Indian batsmen, especially the openers, for a riposte.