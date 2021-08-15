Day 4 Excitement !

What an exciting day of Test cricket we have on our hands !





A few early wickets for England or a smashing start by Rohit Sharma can tilt the game either way





Pacer James Anderson can be expected to be quite pumped up after facing Bumrah's scary bouncers in the final session yesterday and will be looking to return the favour





For Joe Root, smart bowling changes will be key on a track that is getting slower and lower as the Test progresses