Start of Play - Oh No, Rain Again!

163-Test Veteran James Anderson made himself available right in time despite the niggles





What a career this guy is having!





However, he will still be expected to stand up and be counted as England side need him the most in the absence of Stuart Broad and an iffy top-order





Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are ready here to face Anderson





Ohh Wait - There's a knock on the door and guess what - Rain is here again!





Players are off, Covers are on