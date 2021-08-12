ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Updates: Early Lunch Taken After Rain Delays Play At Lord's
England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Rain halted play again and forced an early Lunch as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave their team a solid platform at the beginning of the innings.
Rain halted play again and forced an early Lunch after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave their team a solid start on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England at Lord's cricket ground, on Thursday. Earlier, rain delayed the start of play as England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked India to bat first. India made one change, bringing in the experience of Ishant Sharma in place of an injured Shardul Thakur. While England, made three changes. Stuart Broad was replaced by Mark Wood, batsman Haseeb Hameed came in place of Zak Crawley and all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked ahead of Dan Lawrence. The first Test match ended in a draw after Day 5 was completely washed out due to rain in Nottingham. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Score, England (ENG) vs India (IND) From Lord's, London
- 17:43 (IST)Early Lunch !Looks like an early lunch has been taken at Lord'sIND 46/0 after 18.4 oversRohit 35*, Rahul 10*
- 17:22 (IST)Rain Stoppage !Here comes the rain as the following sentence is copy-pasted again:Players are going off, covers are coming onIND 46/0 after 18.4 oversRohit 35*, Rahul 10*
Rain stops play at Lord's— ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2021
India are 46/0 with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 35* and KL Rahul keeping him company on 10*.
- 17:13 (IST)Four !Rohit Sharma is enjoying Curran's lines and lengths at the moment, hits another fourIND 44/0 after 17 overs
- 17:09 (IST)Maiden From Anderson !Anderson bowls a quiet over after drinksIND 38/0 after 16 overs
- 17:02 (IST)4 Fours From Rohit !Equisite timing from Rohit SharmaHits two more fours to gather 16 off Curran's overIND 38/0 after 15 overs and its Drinks
One hour into Day 1 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia 38/0— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
- 16:59 (IST)Twin Fours !Rohit welcomes Curran with a four on the off-side and then edges the next past the slips for another boundaryIND 30/0 after 14.2 overs
- 16:57 (IST)Rahul Drives !KL Rahul plays a beautiful straight drive off Anderson to gather 3 runsIND 22/0 after 14 overs
- 16:53 (IST)Four Off Curran !Sharma flicks behind off the pads on the leg-side to register the first boundary of the inningsIND 18/0 after 13 overs
- 16:50 (IST)Anderson Show !Anderson troubles both batsmen after the change of endsIND 14/0 after 12 overs
- 16:47 (IST)Curran Well Negotiated !Curran is moving the ball both ways but lacks speed as Indian batsman hardly seemed to be troubledIND 13/0 after 11 overs
- 16:42 (IST)First 10 Overs Completed !Both batsmen haven't put a foot wrong in these starting 10 oversWill need to keep this going as the conditions remain overcastIND 11/0
- 16:37 (IST)Maiden !Curran bowls a maiden, has some swing on offer as he tries to find the right lineIND 8/0 after 9 overs
- 16:34 (IST)Curran Comes Into The Attack !Interesting change in bowlingSam Curran brought in by Root
- 16:32 (IST)Rahul Edges !KL Rahul edges one but falls short of the second slipRobinson is beginning to look threatening with some late movementIND 8/0 after 8 overs
- 16:29 (IST)Routine StuffAnderson can repeat this throughout the dayIt's the Indian batting who will have to hold their ground and stay focusedIND 8/0 after 7 overs
- 16:25 (IST)Defensive Masterclass From Rohit !We are watching the transformation of one of the most destructive batmsan in world cricket at the age of 34 - Rohit SharmaIND 7/0 after 6 overs
- 16:21 (IST)Play And A MissIt's routine stuff from Anderson as the batsman is failing to understand the direction behind the moving ball, specially after pitchingIND 6/0 after 5 overs
- 16:14 (IST)Cautious Start For India !Both batsmen start cautiously as they take their time against the swinging deliveries and the lateral movementIND 3/0 after 3.3 overs
- 16:09 (IST)Robinson Keeps It Tight!Robinson bowls a tidy line as he concedes only two runs in his first overIND 3/0 after 2 overs
- 16:05 (IST)Anderson Starts Well !Rohit and Rahul survive the first Anderson overOllie Robinson to bowl the secondIND 1/0 after 1 over
- 16:02 (IST)Play Begins !Rohit Sharma facing Anderson and the bowler starts nicelyHint of green on the pitch, overcast conditions - a perfect recipe for Jimmy
- 15:57 (IST)Play To Start At 4 pmPlay set to start at 4 pm ISTFingers crossed!
UPDATE - Restart at 11.30 AM local (4 PM IST)#ENGvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
- 15:46 (IST)Start of Play - Oh No, Rain Again!163-Test Veteran James Anderson made himself available right in time despite the nigglesWhat a career this guy is having!However, he will still be expected to stand up and be counted as England side need him the most in the absence of Stuart Broad and an iffy top-orderRohit Sharma and KL Rahul are ready here to face AndersonOhh Wait - There's a knock on the door and guess what - Rain is here again!Players are off, Covers are on
- 15:34 (IST)England XI!England make three changesStuart Broad replaced by Mark WoodHaseeb Hameed in place of Zak CrawleyMoeen Ali for Dan Lawrence
We win the toss and will bowl first!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2021
Three changes to our side for the second Test
- 15:24 (IST)ENG Opt To Bowl First!England win toss and elect to bowl firstIndian openers will be looking to give their team a good start after being put in under overcast conditionsIndia make one change- Ishant Sharma comes in for injured Shardul Thakur
Toss & team news from Lord's!— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the nd #ENGvIND Test.
Here's India's Playing XI pic.twitter.com/leCpLfUDnG
- 15:14 (IST)Toss At 3:20 !Toss in 10 minutes now - 3:20 pm ISTHoping for no further delays and quick start to the action
UPDATE from Lord's!— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
Toss delayed & will take place at 10.50 local time (15.20 IST).
Play will commence at 11.15 local time (15.45 IST). #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dpzLfTCjeQ
- 15:02 (IST)Rain Is Back - Toss Delayed !2nd Test, Day 1 Toss has been delayed due to rainAnother frustrating start to a Test in England
- 14:57 (IST)Pope Released From ENG Squad!Ollie Pope was released from England's squad to play for Surrey in the Royal London Cup
Batsman @OPope32 has been released from our Test squad for the second Test against India.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2021
Pope will play for @surreycricket in their Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire. pic.twitter.com/bpumxgEKSa
- 14:56 (IST)Ashwin Speaks!Here's what Indian all-rounder Ashwin had to say ahead of the 2nd Test
Takeaways from the st Test— BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2021
Playing at the @HomeOfCricket
Mood in the camp ahead of the nd Test #TeamIndia off-spinner @ashwinravi99 says it all at Lord's - by @RajalArora
Watch the full video #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/TuUpsnI39v pic.twitter.com/q1C7EYBh4J
- 14:50 (IST)Day 1 Pitch - First Look!Here's the first look of the playing surfaceMore than the pitch, its the overcast conditions that can come into the game early on, making the toss even more important
Win the toss & elect to— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
Here's how the Lord's pitch looks like ahead of Day 1 of the 2nd #ENGvIND Test. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ft427vcSiz
- 14:45 (IST)India Preparations!Gearing up for the all-important Test at the historic Lord's cricket groundWouldn't the visiting side just love to go 1-0 up here, at Lord's !!
Preparations done #TeamIndia geared up for the 2nd #ENGvIND Test at Lord's pic.twitter.com/hxptjoBbAG— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
- 14:41 (IST)Hello And Welcome - 2nd Test, ENG v IND- Lord'sHello and welcome to the Live blog of the second Test match between England and India scheduled to start in a short while from nowTeam India will be aiming to continue the good work showcased by the entire team in the four completed days of the first TestEngland, on the other hand, will like to move on from the injury setbacks to their top bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad with their top-order going into the Lord's Test with an immense baggage to give the home side a good startWith all to play for, let the match begin!