IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Early Lunch Taken As Rain Delays Start Of Play On Day 5
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Early lunch was taken on the final day as persistant rain washed out the first session.
Rain meant an intriguing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge remained in the balance, with no play before lunch on Sunday's last day. India were 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209 in what promised to be tough batting conditions. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were both 12 not out. But persistent early morning rain prevented play resuming as scheduled at 11:00 am local time (3:30 pm IST), with the pitch and square both remaining fully covered. Following an inspection, the umpires decided to bring forward the lunch interval by 30 minutes to 12:30 pm (5 pm IST) in the hope the weather may relent sufficiently to allow a prompt start to the afternoon session. Even though bad weather meant more than 100 overs had been lost in the game before Sunday's delay, there could yet be enough time left for either side to go 1-0 up in this five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:45 (IST)Lunch Break At 5:00 PM IST!
No major change still. There will be a lunch break at 12:30PM local time (5:00PM IST).— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021
- 16:21 (IST)Still Raining!Not a good picture from Trent Bridge as it's still raining. The start of play is likely to be delayed a bit more.
It's still raining here at Trent Bridge with no sight of clear skies.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gbmIibjvb1— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021
- 16:18 (IST)Rain May Be Saving India: Michael Vaughan!Former England captain Michael Vaughan made a cheeky remark after start of play on Day 5 was delayed due to rain.
Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here ... #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 8, 2021
- 15:31 (IST)Bumrah On The Honours Board At Trent Bridge!Jasprit Bumrah got his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the second time at Trent Bridge after taking five wickets in the second innings against England on Day 4. First Time was back in 2018.
After a fantastic -wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @Jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the 2nd time at Trent Bridge. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021
- 15:26 (IST)India's Successful Run Chases In England!Only thrice in the past India had successful run chases in England in the fourth innings and all the three times India went on winning the Test series as well.173 runs- The Oval in 1971134 runs- Lord's in 198673 runs- Trent Bridge in 2007
- 15:12 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to Day 5 of the first Test match between England and India that is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India need more 157 runs to win the first Test match with 9 nine wickets remaining. Indian openers gave a steady start in the chase of 209 runs, later Stuart Broad dismissed well set KL Rahul and brought a hope for England in this match. If the hosts get few more wickets on early on Day 5 then it would be difficult for the Indian to bounce back in the chase. However, weather forecast for the day doesn't look to good and we might see lots of stoppages throughout the day. There will be a delay in start of play on Day 5 due to rain.India 52/1, need 157 runs to win
Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the first Test. It is wet and windy here at Trent Bridge. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/a6gekDe57X— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021
The start of day five of the first #ENGvIND Test in Nottingham has been delayed due to rain #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/L4Ena0C5NR— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021