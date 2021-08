Rain meant an intriguing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge remained in the balance, with no play before lunch on Sunday's last day. India were 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209 in what promised to be tough batting conditions. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were both 12 not out. But persistent early morning rain prevented play resuming as scheduled at 11:00 am local time (3:30 pm IST), with the pitch and square both remaining fully covered. Following an inspection, the umpires decided to bring forward the lunch interval by 30 minutes to 12:30 pm (5 pm IST) in the hope the weather may relent sufficiently to allow a prompt start to the afternoon session. Even though bad weather meant more than 100 overs had been lost in the game before Sunday's delay, there could yet be enough time left for either side to go 1-0 up in this five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Score, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham