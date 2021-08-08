Hello And Welcome!





India 52/1, need 157 runs to win

Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the first Test. It is wet and windy here at Trent Bridge. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/a6gekDe57X — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

The start of day five of the first #ENGvIND Test in Nottingham has been delayed due to rain #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/L4Ena0C5NR — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021

Hello and Welcome to Day 5 of the first Test match between England and India that is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India need more 157 runs to win the first Test match with 9 nine wickets remaining. Indian openers gave a steady start in the chase of 209 runs, later Stuart Broad dismissed well set KL Rahul and brought a hope for England in this match. If the hosts get few more wickets on early on Day 5 then it would be difficult for the Indian to bounce back in the chase. However, weather forecast for the day doesn't look to good and we might see lots of stoppages throughout the day. There will be a delay in start of play on Day 5 due to rain.